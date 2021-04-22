REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Down 4.4%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 3,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 362,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Get REV Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after buying an additional 1,085,688 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 76,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in REV Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.