Reviewing Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) & Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO)

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Clene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Galileo Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Clene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Clene and Galileo Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clene N/A -2.46% -2.20% Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clene and Galileo Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clene N/A N/A $270,000.00 N/A N/A Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A $240,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Clene has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clene and Galileo Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clene 0 0 2 0 3.00 Galileo Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clene presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 121.92%. Given Clene’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clene is more favorable than Galileo Acquisition.

About Clene

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a topical gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat disease-causing infections, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic. Clene Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

