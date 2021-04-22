Reviewing Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, OI has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and OI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom $5.23 billion 0.69 $229.04 million N/A N/A OI $4.55 billion 0.01 -$2.28 billion N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has higher revenue and earnings than OI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and OI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 0 0 0 0 N/A OI 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and OI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 5.20% 11.59% 2.88% OI -76.90% -122.94% -19.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of OI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom beats OI on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart home, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, an IPTV that does not require a set-top box; smart home service that allows remotely control home appliances, power consumption, and other home services; network infrastructure management, an integrated solution for leasing out, managing, monitoring, and maintaining network equipment; and Virtual PBX, which include communications services and office telephony solutions. It also offers antivirus solutions; Corporate TV, a service that includes interactive TV for corporate customers, and Hotel TV for the hospitality industry; Demo video surveillance platform; Netris CCTV platform, an integrated multifunctional CCTV platform; video analytics subsystem, a solution enabling vendor's video analytics algorithms to be connected to the Netris CCTV platform; Netris VoD Server, a CCTV video core enabling video stream reception, recording, broadcasting, and retransmission system; and Netris iStream ITX, a local programmable camcorder for isolated areas. In addition, the company offers Solar Dozor 7 and Solar webProxy, which are cybersecurity services; scoring and marketing products; VPN mobile and VPN SOHO products; software-defined network/network function virtualization solutions; NVIDIA Geforce NOW, a cloud gaming service; and submarine cables. Further, it provides satellite communication network, TV infrastructure, voice ICT and data transport network, access network, internet access, Wi-Fi, cloud-based video surveillance and analytics, data center infrastructure, information security, over the top video, telemedicine, online education, broadband, and convergence and mobile services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About OI

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; and mobile voice and data telecommunications services, as well as value-added services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. In addition, the company offers financial, payment and credit systems, network, data traffic, call center and telemarketing, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and business consulting and management services, as well as preparation of projects and economic studies. Further, the company is involved in raising funds in the international market; telephone directory publishing and operation of related databases; investment management, property investment, and receivables portfolio management activities; and the purchase and sale of real estate. As of December 31, 2019, it had 7.0 million residential fixed lines in service customers; 4.2 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; 1.45 million residential pay TV subscribers; and 36.8 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, and mobile broadband customers, as well as small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

