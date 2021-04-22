Reviewing SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sequans Communications and SemiLEDs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 3 0 3.00 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sequans Communications currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 74.68%. Given Sequans Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Profitability

This table compares Sequans Communications and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -106.29% N/A -43.54% SemiLEDs -17.69% -36.29% -6.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sequans Communications and SemiLEDs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $30.86 million 6.68 -$36.70 million ($1.37) -4.25 SemiLEDs $6.07 million 2.24 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

SemiLEDs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sequans Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sequans Communications beats SemiLEDs on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications S.A. designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans Communications S.A. offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms optimized for residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

