REVV (REVV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.11 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a total market capitalization of $59.61 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded down 41.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00067290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00018762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00092952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $351.80 or 0.00690363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,156.60 or 0.08156812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047152 BTC.

About REVV

REVV is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

