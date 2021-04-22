Rewardiqa Price Reaches $2.43 (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $24.34 million and $972,217.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00004565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000471 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00129633 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

