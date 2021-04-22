Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY21 guidance to $1.41-$1.44 EPS.

REXR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.33. 1,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,476. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 97.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $57.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

REXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

