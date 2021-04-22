RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,324 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $259.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $164.06 and a twelve month high of $261.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

