RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000.

LMBS stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

