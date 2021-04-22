RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $281,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 187,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 171.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,261. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

