RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 4,091 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV stock opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $78.01.

