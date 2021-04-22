RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 31,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WEC opened at $97.28 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

