Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Trading Down 20.2% This Week

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00104067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $239,455.72 and approximately $56,192.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00064547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.28 or 0.00270596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.92 or 0.01069235 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.76 or 0.00683903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,925.65 or 1.00232991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.