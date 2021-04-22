RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow Sells 4,100 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RNG traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $328.38. 1,065,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,988. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.97 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.05 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,233,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

