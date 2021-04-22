RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $434.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $326.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of -265.45 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $215.05 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,402,289.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,399. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RingCentral by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in RingCentral by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,658,000 after acquiring an additional 139,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

