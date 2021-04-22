Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 7,610 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,536.67 ($72.34).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,979 ($78.12) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,701.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,454.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

