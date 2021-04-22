Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 103,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,387,841 shares.The stock last traded at $84.13 and had previously closed at $86.00.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.58. The company has a market cap of $105.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

