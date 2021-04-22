Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,536.67 ($72.34).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,001 ($78.40) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,701.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,454.68. The company has a market cap of £97.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

