Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Down to $41.31

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.31, but opened at $39.63. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $39.42, with a volume of 113,629 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the third quarter worth $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $6,920,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 188.6% during the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 204,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.