Ritocoin Reaches One Day Volume of $96.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Ritocoin has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar. Ritocoin has a market cap of $551,229.71 and $96.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ritocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00063706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.76 or 0.00282828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003993 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00027435 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.63 or 0.00977191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $350.48 or 0.00680040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,531.78 or 0.99987075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,583,374,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,571,320,675 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

