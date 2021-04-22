Rivetz Market Cap Reaches $699,333.10 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $699,333.10 and $133.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00072988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.00735466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00095836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,328.56 or 0.08095691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00050621 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz (RVT) is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

