RMPL Tops 24-Hour Volume of $353.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. RMPL has a market cap of $732,340.55 and $353.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One RMPL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RMPL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00072960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00734168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00051520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,408.73 or 0.08042238 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 811,618 coins and its circulating supply is 676,953 coins. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io . RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.