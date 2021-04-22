Robert D. Mills Sells 5,892 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.11. 2,495,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,851. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $191.54.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,034,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,488,000 after purchasing an additional 36,364 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
