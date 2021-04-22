Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of RHI traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.12. 8,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,523. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $83.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Robert Half International by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

