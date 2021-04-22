Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Robert Half International stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,523. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

