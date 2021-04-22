Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) PT Raised to $85.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RHI. Barclays raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE RHI traded up $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $85.52. 36,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,523. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $83.87.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

