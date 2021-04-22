Robert (Ken) Gaunt Purchases 2,473,554 Shares of K2 Energy Limited (ASX:KTE) Stock

K2 Energy Limited (ASX:KTE) insider Robert (Ken) Gaunt bought 2,473,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$59,365.30 ($42,403.78).

K2 Energy Company Profile

K2 Energy Limited, through its interest in Atomera, Inc, operates as a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company in Australia. The company owns the intellectual property rights of the Mears Silicon Technology (MST) for various solar energy applications. It is also involved in the oil and gas activities in the United States.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for K2 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K2 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.