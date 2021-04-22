Rocket Pool Market Cap Tops $175.82 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $175.82 million and $3.34 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for approximately $17.10 or 0.00033185 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00068650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00019244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00093760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.23 or 0.00696978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.75 or 0.08441247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00048262 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

RPL is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.