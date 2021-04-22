Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $1,342,726 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.65. 3,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.58. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.10 and a 52 week high of $275.43. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.