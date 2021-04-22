Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3981 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Rogers Communications has raised its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.35. 371,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,834. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

