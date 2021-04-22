Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Announces Earnings Results

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.3914 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.20%.

RCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.