Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,572. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968,026 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,199,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,357,000 after acquiring an additional 543,997 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,741,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,312,000 after acquiring an additional 56,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

