Rogers Communications’ (RCI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.
Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 109,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,582,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $192,431,000 after purchasing an additional 211,749 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,359,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,455,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 744.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after purchasing an additional 870,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.
