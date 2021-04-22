Rogers Communications’ (RCI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 109,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,582,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $192,431,000 after purchasing an additional 211,749 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,359,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,455,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 744.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after purchasing an additional 870,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

