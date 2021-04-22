Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.21.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$61.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,882. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.71. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.72. The firm has a market cap of C$30.78 billion and a PE ratio of 19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

