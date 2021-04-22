Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.86.

TSE:RCI.B traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$61.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,146. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.68 and a twelve month high of C$65.72. The stock has a market cap of C$30.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

