Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at UBS Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s current price.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.86.

TSE RCI.B traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$61.52. The company had a trading volume of 422,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$59.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.71. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.68 and a 1-year high of C$65.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

