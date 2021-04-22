Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $240.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rogers traded as high as $204.23 and last traded at $198.78, with a volume of 42312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.60.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROG. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Rogers alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Rogers by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 642.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.32 and its 200 day moving average is $159.83.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.