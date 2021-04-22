Rogers (ROG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. On average, analysts expect Rogers to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $199.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.89 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $202.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $259,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,056.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.