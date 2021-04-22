Rope ($ROPE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,384.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Rope has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $4,384.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Rope coin can currently be bought for $46.16 or 0.00090230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rope alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00064708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00283528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.82 or 0.01006374 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00025584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.62 or 0.00671709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,678.79 or 1.01022177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.