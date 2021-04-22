Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 151.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $130.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,545,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,682,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,072 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,265 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $443,766,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $216,073,000 after buying an additional 317,487 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 593,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,925,000 after acquiring an additional 281,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 935,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,847,000 after buying an additional 272,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

