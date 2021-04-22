Roth Capital Increases Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Price Target to $6.00

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 89.87% from the company’s previous close.

EPM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Shares of EPM opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 894,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 134,075 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.