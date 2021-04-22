Rotharium (RTH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $167,286.00

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Rotharium has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Rotharium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00003438 BTC on major exchanges. Rotharium has a total market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $167,286.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00068819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00019320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00094814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.92 or 0.00706396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.50 or 0.07877347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00049226 BTC.

About Rotharium

Rotharium is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,270 coins. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

