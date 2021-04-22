Rotten Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded 50% higher against the dollar. One Rotten coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $19,036.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00073279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.36 or 0.00731455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00096472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00051412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.81 or 0.08034678 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 70,405,484 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.