Router Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $13.78 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.77 or 0.00009079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and $483,951.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,886,703 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

