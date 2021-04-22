Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) PT Raised to C$2.80 at Haywood Securities

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its price objective upped by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$2.30 to C$2.80 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROXG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target (up from C$2.40) on shares of Roxgold in a report on Wednesday.

Roxgold stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 446,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,642. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The company has a market cap of C$712.09 million and a PE ratio of 30.16. Roxgold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.08.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

