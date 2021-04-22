Royal Bank of Canada Increases TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $158.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $149.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of -185.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.