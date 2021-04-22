Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Decreased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 4.9% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $19,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,533. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $95.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.38.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.27.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

