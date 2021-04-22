Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BBL. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.34. 276,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,661 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

