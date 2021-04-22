Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama (TSE:DOL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.27.

TSE:DOL traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$58.19. 986,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,853. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$41.12 and a 12-month high of C$58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other Dollarama news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total value of C$3,922,828.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,131,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,544,371.78. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419.

Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

