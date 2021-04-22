Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,799 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

RCL stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.30. 71,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053,985. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 over the last 90 days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

